Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday launched 26 industrial projects worth Rs 5,567 crore.

Patnaik did the ground-breaking for 23 industrial units across various sectors and inaugurated the three others. The projects will create more than 9,000 employment opportunities in the state.

“Our state has seen unprecedented industrialization during the past 20 years. During this time, it has attracted as many as 130 large industries with a combined capital investment of more than Rs 3.3 lakh crore and employment opportunity for over 2.25 lakh persons,” said the Chief Minister.

Aditya Birla Renewable is setting up a solar power plant with an investment of Rs 352.5 crore at Harabhanga, Boudh.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is going to set up an expansion of cold Rolling Mill on metal and metal downstream with an additional investment of Rs. 265 crore at Kalinganagar, Jajpur.

AKM Agro will set up 30,000 TPA Vegetable Oil Manufacturing unit on food processing with an investment of Rs 91.5 crore at Industrial Estate, Khurda providing employment of 384 people.

