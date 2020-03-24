Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday launched ‘Mo Jeebana’ (my life) programme in an attempt to encourage people to stay indoors to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Explaining about the programme, Patnaik took to Twitter to share a video message of his appeal in which he could be heard requesting people to swear by their children and parents against stepping out unless extremely urgent.

He further asked people to paste stickers mentioning this life-saving pledge in front of their houses, take videos of it and share them with him on this social media.

“Over the past 20 years, I have made several appeals and you have listened to me every time. I hope, you will listen to me this time as well. Do not step out of your houses unless there is an emergency and make sure to wash your hand for 20 seconds upon your return, if you must go out,” Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to endear the concept of self-isolation to the people of the state, Odisha government’s Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi highlighted the ‘Anasara’ ritual of Lord Jagannath and encouraged people to go for isolation saying that ‘Anasara’ or home quarantine was an intrinsic part of the Odia culture and tradition which all should follow.