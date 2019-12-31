Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday condoled the sudden demise of his brother-in-law Sonny Mehta, internationally acclaimed editor-publisher, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Knopf Doubleday. Sonny was married to well-known writer Gita Mehta, Naveen’s elder sister.

He was 76 and ill for a brief period. In view of the sad moment, Naveen announced that he would not celebrate the New Year Wednesday.

I am deeply grieved by the passing away of my brother in law Sonny Mehta ( Husband of my sister Gita Mehta). He was one of the world's best editors and an extremely civilized person. May his soul rest in peace. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 31, 2019

In a tweet, Patnaik hailed his brother-in-law as one of the best editors in the world.

Mehta died Monday at the age of 76. He was the editor-in-chief of Alfred A Knopf, a publishing house and chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group in New York.

His father Amrik Singh Mehta was among the first diplomats of independent India.

