Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday paid tributes to former Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy on her 89th birth anniversary.

Patnaik took to his Twitter and said Satpathy will be remembered forever for her contributions to the development of the state and also for her literary works.

Born June 9, 1931, and brought up in Pithapur in Cuttack, Nandini Satpathy was the first woman Chief Minister of Odisha and the second woman to become chief minister in independent India.

Nandini assumed office as the Chief Minister June 14, 1972. Her tenure ended within a year when Emergency was imposed on India. She was re-elected for her second term from March 6, 1973 to December 16, 1976.

Apart from being a political leader, Satpathy was also an accomplished writer. Her works have been translated and published into a number of other languages. She was honoured with Sahitya Bharati Samman Award in 1998 for her contributions to Oriya literature.

PNN