Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Wednesday congratulated D K Shivakumar on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Patnaik, a former five-time chief minister of Odisha, said he was hopeful that Karnataka would reach new heights of development under Shivkumar’s leadership.

Congratulate Shri @DKShivakumar ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Karnataka. I wish, under your leadership the state reaches new heights of development. Best wishes, Patnaik said in a post on X.

Congratulate Shri @DKShivakumar ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Karnataka. I wish, under your leadership the state reaches new heights of development. Best wishes. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 3, 2026

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar took oath as chief minister, and 13 other legislators, including senior leader G Parameshwara, were sworn in as ministers in his Cabinet.

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah and others attended the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.