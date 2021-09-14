Rourkela: The Odisha government will continue in its efforts for establishment of the state’s second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district. This information was given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here Tuesday. Naveen Patnaik was in the district to launch the distribution of smart health cards, under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), for people of Sundargarh district.

Patnaik referred to Odisha’s demand for an AIIMS in Sundsrgarh. “The people of Sundergarh have immense contribution for the growth of hockey in India. They have justified and genuine rights to get health care service of AIIMS standard,” asserted Patnaik.

The Odisha chief minister highlighted that hockey players hailing from the district have brought laurels to the state and India. He congratulated Olympians Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo.

During the day, Patnaik also inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 580 crore in Sundargarh district.

On the demand for an AIIMS in the district, the chief minister said, his government has been repeatedly raising the demand with the Centre. He has also made Odisha government’s stand clear in the Assembly. The state government has moved the Centre seeking the establishment of the state’s second AIIMS in the already constructed building of the NTPC’s Medical College and Hospital project in Sundargarh town. The Odisha government has plans to make NTPC’s Medical College and Hospital in the district operational from 2022-23.