Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday accused his predecessor Naveen Patnaik of “ruining” the state during the BJD’s 24-year-long rule.

Majhi made the scathing remark on Patnaik, the BJD president and leader of opposition in the state assembly, while addressing a meeting at Kargil Basti in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Alleging that Patnaik was running his government with the help of bureaucrats and ignored the elected representatives, Majhi said, “Whenever there is a danger to ‘Odia Asmita’ (pride), change of government is certain. That is what has happened with him.”

“During the 24 years of his rule, Patnaik destroyed democracy and pushed the state backwards in the name of development. In the name of 5T transformations, only school walls were painted and money was looted,” Majhi said.

He alleged that women were cheated by the previous BJD government in the name of women empowerment.

Referring to the PMAY scheme, the chief minister said that people could realise that the Centre pays money for their house for which Patnaik has been claiming credit, and they gave a befitting reply to the BJD government.

Majhi said the first instalment of financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been released to 25 lakh women. In each subsequent phase, another 25 lakh women will get the financial assistance under the scheme.

He said PM Modi has assured all women that the “double-engine government” of the party will bring about much-needed development to the state.

Majhi also participated in the BJP’s membership drive and had lunch at a party worker’s residence in Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar.

