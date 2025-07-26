Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Saturday expressed concern over the Odisha BJP government’s decision to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project initiated during his tenure, saying the move will push the city 10 years back in terms of urban mobility and development.

Patnaik’s reaction came hours after it was reported that the state government had scrapped the Metro rail project contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Taking to social media, Patnaik said: “Shocked to know that Bhubaneswar Metro Rail contracts have been cancelled by the BJP-led #Odisha Govt. It has always been our dream to develop #Bhubaneswar into a world-class city. We have been focusing on world-class sports infrastructure, organising marquee international events, providing seamless modern transport and developing IT ecosystem to transform the temple city into a world-class city.”

Stating that the project would have reshaped the way the state capital moves with Mo Bus and other last-mile connectivity complementing the city transport, Patnaik said that apart from alleviating congestion inside the city significantly, it would have been a huge catalyst for the expansion of city.

“Realising the urgent need of a Metro System for enhanced mobility, we had set a watertight timeline of 2027 for Phase 1 of the project,” Patnaik said.

The former chief minister said it is now learnt from the notice by DMRC to contractors that Odisha government has scrapped the Bhubaneswar Metro project.

“The double-engine government has betrayed the people of Odisha by cancelling an important project like Metro Rail. The shocking decision will push the city 10 years back,” he said.

Odisha’s Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, however, said the state government is earnestly planning a feasible Metro project for the state capital.

He said the previous BJD government did not seek central assistance as it had planned a fully state-funded Rs 5,000 crore project connecting Biju Patnaik International Airport with Trisulia Square.

The minister said the BJP government wanted to execute the project in a joint venture with the Centre’s help.

“We will have the Metro train project differently from the past government’s plan, which was not feasible. A new DRP will be prepared and sent to the Centre for approval,” the minister said.

