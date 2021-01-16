Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Pattnaik is the most popular chief minister in the country followed closely by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and Jagan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, as per a poll conducted by ABP News along with C-Voter.

On the other end of spectrum, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat is arguably the least popular CM in India followed closely by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh with lowest satisfaction ratings in their respective states.

CM Patnaik, who is one of the longest serving Chief Ministers in the country, is ranked No. 1 in the country with 78.81 per cent of the people endorsing him in Odisha. BJP-ruled Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat is the least performing Chief Minister in the country with only 0.41 per cent of the people in the state approving him.

In Odisha, 68.57 per cent of the people are very much satisfied with CM Patnaik’s work, while only 10 per cent are not satisfied and 20 per cent are satisfied to some extent.

This is the first political survey of 2021 which shows the mood of the nation.

PNN/Agencies