Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday, seeking her intervention to ensure a smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha where prices have skyrocketed.

In the letter, Patnaik said that due to rains, there has been a short supply of potatoes in Odisha, resulting in an “artificial price hike” adding to the sufferings of the people.

“I understand from the media that long queues of trucks (more than 50) loaded with potatoes are waiting at the West Bengal-Odisha border. On earlier similar occasions, your noble gesture has earned the love and affection of our people,” he said.

“People of Odisha and West Bengal have strong cultural bonds and we are all devotees of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath. I request you to kindly intervene in the matter and ensure smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha. Looking forward to your support in the interest of the people of Odisha,” he added.

The West Bengal government regulated the supply of potatoes to other states to control prices in the local market. Protesting it, potato traders in West Bengal went on a strike July 21, which further added to the spike in prices.

The strike was called off Wednesday, following which supply started to normalise in the local market.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government said it was contemplating to procure potatoes from Uttar Pradesh to meet the demand.

After visiting a stockyard at Aiginia in Bhubaneswar, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the state has potato stock to meet requirements for a week.

He also asked officials concerned to initiate stern action against hoarders and those selling potatoes at higher prices.

“There is sufficient stock of potatoes in the state, which could cater to our needs for seven-eight days. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating artificial scarcity and price hikes,” he said.

Patra said dealers were buying potatoes at Rs 26 per kg, and people should get it at Rs 35 per kg.

However, potato was retailing at Rs 50 a kg, he said.

Patra said the state government was contemplating to procure potatoes from Uttar Pradesh.

“The previous government could not operate required cold storage in the state. This apart, the state government’s potato mission has also completely failed,” he said.

The issue was also raised in the assembly during Zero Hour.

Balasore MLA Manas Dutta expressed concern over the lack of supply of potatoes from West Bengal.

“If the West Bengal government continues to stop supply, we will be forced to stop vehicles carrying essential items to Bengal,” he said.

