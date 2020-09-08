Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday lauded the efforts of the healthcare workers and COVID-19 warriors in the state as the state recorded more than 1,00,000 COVID-19 recoveries.

In his twitter account Patnaik wrote, “In a momentous occasion in our fight against #COVID19, #Odisha has crossed one lakh recoveries. Salute to thousands of health workers and #CovidWarriors who have sacrificed hugely and worked with unflinching dedication to save precious lives”.

On social media, congratulatory messages also poured in from various other quarters for the corona warriors who have been working for the safety of people by risking their own life.

Notably, Odisha Tuesday reported 3,490 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,31,382. 13 more fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 569. Out of the 3,490 new cases, 2,094 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,396 are local contacts. The total number o active cases in the state now stand at 31,362.

PNN