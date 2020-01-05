Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sunday, chaired the maiden organisation meeting of ‘Mo Parivar’ with the different leaders of the party who extended their support to the cause of social service initiatives and planned their roadmap for the coming days.

Senior party leader and Puri MP Pinaki Misra, who attended the meeting, said that he will work towards creating a better environment for the state. After meeting the CM and attending the meet, he said, “The Chief Minister took the maiden meeting of Mo Parivar today. It has three verticals— Environmental protection, which has many spin-offs, Health, which is the biggest component and issues relating to Prabasi Odias.”

He also added, “Discussions were held on ways to help these sectors. I have been given the charge of environmental issues. Single use plastic has been banned in the state. It was a revolutionary step. How Odisha could be made plastic free is our mission now.”

Misra also said that forest generation had been good in the state. “We will also work towards ways to improve it by plantation drive. ODF is another important sector we will try to improve upon. It is a non-political, non-governmental initiative.”

Arup Patnaik, convener of the programme said that the drive will work on three important verticals relating to health, environment and non-resident Odias. Atanu Sabyasachi, member of the blood donation service claimed that the drive will work towards bridging the gap between the people and the government through the pro-society works undertaken under these campaigns.