Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the 5T charter regarding e-muster roll and bank payment of wages in all works of line departments.

This is touted as a historic step towards transparency in Governance. Under this initiative, muster rolls will be maintained in electronic format (E Muster roll) so as to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency.

This apart, wages will be directly transferred to the labourers’ bank accounts in all the works that are being executed by line departments. This will also ensure stricter monitoring of minimum wages and timely deposit of ESI and EPF dues.

In the first phase, this initiative will be implemented from October 2 in projects worth more than 10 crore Rupees in the departments of Works, Water Resources, Panchayati Raj and Drinking water, Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development departments.

Chief Minister Patnaik directed all departments to have the system in place by January 1, 2021 for universal implementation of e muster roll.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of this project through video conference, Patnaik Tuesday said that it is a critical step towards transparency and accountability in executing works.

Patnaik also emphasised on the use of robust technology in implementing this initiative along with enabling legal framework, state-level training and capacity building program of staff and human resource capacity building and extensive IEC for all categories of workers to make them aware of this and sensitisation of other stakeholders such as banks and concerned agencies.

Works department will be the nodal department in this important initiative under the 5T charter of the Chief Minister, it was learnt.

