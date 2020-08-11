Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Janmasthami, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, conveyed his best wishes to people of the states and wished them a happy and prosperous, Tuesday.

Patinaik tweeted, “My heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Janmasthami. May Lord Krishna’s mercy help us overcome these difficult times. I wish Lord Shree Krishna’s blessings be with you all in leading a happy and prosperous life.”

Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Shri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in Shraavana or Bhadrapad, which overlaps August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

The main significance of Janmashtami is to encourage goodwill and to discourage bad intentions and omen. Krishna Jayanti also celebrates togetherness. The holy occasion brings people together, thus it signifies unity and faith.

PNN