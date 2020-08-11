Khurda: In order to check the steep rise in positive COVID-19 cases in some blocks and NACs of Khurda district, the administration has decided to impose certain restrictions. Officials of the Khurda district administration have decided to impose shutdown in two blocks and two NACs from 7.00pm Tuesday. The shutdown restrictions will come into effect from August 11 till 7.00pm August 14. The places blocks where the shutdown will be enforced are Chilika and Banpur blocks and Balugaon and Banpur NACs.

During the four days of shutdown, the district administration will undertake containment measures like contact tracing, symptom checking. Officials will also ensure isolation of suspected cases and will carry out door to door health screening of residents.

Also Read: Odisha: Common ‘PG Entrance Test 2020’ forms to be available from August 12

The district administration has restricted movement of public and vehicles within the district. Entry and exit points have been closed. All the residents in the blocks and NACs have been advised to remain at home. All shops barring those that provide essential commodities and medical requirements will remain shut.

All government and private institutions will also remain closed in the shutdown areas. However, organisations related to the health department will be operational during the shutdown period.

PNN