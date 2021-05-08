Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday wished speedy recovery and good health to several political leaders of the state who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior BJD leader and Bhandaripokhari MLA Prafulla Samal recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment. Besides, Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gomango, former minister Bijayshree Routray and Panchayati Raj minister Pratap Jena have also been affected by the deadly disease.

Naveen took to his Twitter handle and wished them speedy recovery in a series of tweets.

“I got information that MLA Prafulla Samal has been infected by COVID. I wish him speedy recovery and good health,” one of his tweets in Odia read.

Notably, COVID-19 situation in Odisha is getting grimmer by day. The state Saturday reported 11,807 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 5,24,207. At the same time, it reported 21 new fatalities. With this, the state’s toll stands at 2,161.

PNN