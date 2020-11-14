New Delhi: Amid the ongoing border dispute with China, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh visited INS Baaz, the Naval Air Station at Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar Island Friday to review operational preparedness. He also expressed solidarity with the force personnel on the eve of Diwali.

The geo-strategically located Air Station, INS Baaz, overlooks critical International Sea Lanes passing through the Indian Ocean Region — one of the most militarised areas.

He was briefed by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on the operational preparedness and infrastructure aspects of the Command, including readiness in the prevalent security scenario.

During his interaction with personnel at INS Baaz, Admiral Karambir Singh acknowledged their contribution in keeping the strategically important base operational at all times.

Personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, DSC and GREF, as well as Defence civilians were present on the occasion.

The Airbase supports operations of a multitude of military aircraft, which enable surveillance over the Southern Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, Malacca Straits and the Southern Indian Ocean.

INS Baaz provides aid to civil authorities, including casualty evacuation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and search and rescue and also serves as a supporting base for operational turn-around facilities of ships deployed in the Nicobar Group of Islands.

Earlier this month, Admiral Singh in his address at the National Defence College webinar in Delhi had said that India is actively engaging with nations at strategic levels in the Indian Ocean Region under the ambit of government initiatives.

He had also said that the Indian Ocean Region is one of the most militarised regions, at the same time one of the less integrated regions.

The Navy chief had pointed out that there are differing interpretations of international laws and there is this fear that ‘Global Commons’ can change to ‘Contested Seas’, threatening free flow of commerce and trade.

IANS