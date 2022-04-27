Islamabad: A day after the issuance of a 10-year valid passport for former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif disclosed that Nawaz was returning after Eid to face the courts.

“If not arrested upon arrival, Nawaz will most likely lead the rallies planned by the PML-N [to counter the PTI gatherings],” The Express Tribune quoted Latif as saying.

“These rallies were supposed to be led by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from May 6,” he said

Dispelling rumours about Maryam trying to flee the country, the minister said she would return if she was allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia as she had to lead the PML-N rallies.

The PML-N VP has also sought permission from court to fly abroad, which led to speculations regarding her return.

On the matter, Minister Latif said if Maryam was not allowed to travel, she would continue holding as many constituency wise meetings as possible before and post Eid.

The minister said the date of Nawaz’s return had not been finalised, but he would return next month.

“The party has planned a series of activities post Mian sb’s return,” he said. “If he is not arrested upon arrival, then Nawaz will lead the activities but if otherwise, then the activities will be put on hold.”

This was not the first time that whisperings about Nawaz’s return had surfaced.

The PML-N leaders, including Latif, had made similar claims before as well.