Bijapur: Two men have been killed by Naxalites in different villages of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said Monday.

The killings took place at separate places in Tarrem police station area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

After being alerted, security personnel rushed to the spots in the morning, a police statement said.

As per preliminary information, the victims have been identified as Kawasi Joga (55), resident of Chhutwai village, and Manglu Kursam (50), from Bada Tarrem village, it said.

The Tarrem police were verifying the incident and a detailed information will be shared later, it added.

With this incident, as many as 27 persons have lost their lives in Maoist violence so far this year in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur.

July 14 night, Naxalites killed two men, who were working as ‘shiksha doot’ (temporary visiting teachers) in government schools, in Farsegarh area of Bijapur after accusing them of acting as police informers.

June 21, two villagers were killed by Naxalites in Pamed police station area of Bijapur.

Earlier, June 17, three villagers, including a 13-year-old boy, were brutally strangled to death by Maoists using a rope in their native village Peddakorma Bijapur.

Two of these three deceased were relatives of senior Maoist cadre Dinesh Modiyam who surrendered before police in March this year.

PTI