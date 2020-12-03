Nayagarh: Electrification of Nayagarh-Khurda Road railway tracks will be completed by March 2021. This information was given Thursday by Nayagarh railway station manager Sanjay Kumar Pradhan.

Also read: Bhubaneswar RTO cancels 97 driving licenses in 10 days

Three trains are plying at present from and to Nayagarh railway station. Among them is the ‘Sewa Express’ which runs from here to Bhubaneswar and back.

“These trains run on diesel engines. The diesel engines are changed to electrical ones at the Khurda junction station. The process takes more than hour,” Pradhan said.

“After completion of the Nayagarh-Khurda Road railway line electrification, commuters will reach their destinations quicker as no changing of engines will be required,” he added.

The railway authorities are also considering the extension of ‘Sewa Express’ till Paradip. Currently it terminates at in Bhubaneswar station. A final call in this regard is expected soon.

There is also a proposal to run a new train from Nayagarh to Visakhapatnam via Berhampur and Palasa. It is also being considered, sources said.

PNN