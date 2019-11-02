Nayagarh: Superintendent of Police Sashibhusan Satpathy and town police arrested a dalal from near the regional transport office (RTO) Thursday morning.

The dalal was identified as Muralidhar Rout of Jamusahi village under Nayagarh sadar police limits. Police seized over Rs 50,000, various documents, a passport and a bike from his possession.

Muralidhar usually charges high amount to get driving licenses and other works done. He sits at a nearby shop to escape the eyes of police. Acting on a tip-off, the police in civil clothes raided his den.

Earlier one dalal each from district RTO, collectorate and headquarters hospital were arrested. The police will intensify surprise raids in future days.