Nayagarh: A technical team from the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) visited multiple locations in Nayagarh district to assess the feasibility of setting up a new sugar mill, raising fresh hopes for the revival of the long-pending project.

The team inspected sites at Gamei and Panipoila under Nayagarh tehsil as part of a preliminary survey. The visit follows an announcement by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah March 6 in Bhubaneswar regarding the establishment of a sugar industry in the district, with IPL entrusted with taking the project forward.

The IPL delegation included Group Technical Head Manish Chandra Tyagi and East Zone Deputy General Manager Sanjeev Chandra Sinha, along with officials from the state Cooperation department and the Dhenkanal Sugar Mill. Puri MP Sambit Patra also joined the visit. District Collector Madhumita Rath, Additional District Magistrate Rozina Das and other senior officials were present during the inspection.

Before the field visit, the IPL team held discussions with the district administration at the Collector’s office on the prospects of both the old and proposed sugar mills. According to officials, five potential sites had been identified across Panipoila, Gamei, Odagaon and Nuagaon tehsils. However, the technical team inspected two locations, Panipoila, which has about 70 acres of land, and Gamei, with around 40 acres. Das said the administration would submit a detailed report after the technical team finalises its feasibility assessment and proposal.

Patra said the focus should be on “performance, not politics,” adding that he had promised the revival of the sugar mill before the elections. He said steps had been taken within 100 days, including consultations with the Centre and the state leadership. Notably, a sugar mill had earlier been set up at Panipoila in 1992 over 143 acres at a cost of Rs 17.37 crore.

The unit changed hands multiple times between the state Cooperation department and private operators before ceasing operations in 2014. Officials said the old mill remains entangled in legal issues, with dues amounting to around Rs 5,000 crore pending before the Supreme Court. As a result, authorities have prioritised setting up a new facility instead of reviving the defunct unit. IPL officials said they have assessed the technical feasibility of the shortlisted sites and initiated the process for early implementation.

The proposed project is expected to boost industrial development in the region and generate employment for local farmers, youth and residents. If realised, the new sugar mill could mark a significant step towards economic growth and self-reliance in Nayagarh district.