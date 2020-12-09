Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an absconding accused in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. During the arrest, the NCB also seized contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore, an official of the probe agency said Wednesday. The NCB official claimed it is the ‘biggest seizure’ of drugs in the case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The accused has been identified as Regel Mahakal. He was arrested late Tuesday night after raids in some areas of this city, including Lokhandwala. The NCB team led by the probe agency’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede conducted the raids. The contraband, ‘Malana cream’ was seized during the raids, the official informed. He added that one more person was also arrested without divulging further details.

Mahakal’s name had cropped up during questioning of some drugs peddlers in the Rajput drug case. He allegedly used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, also an accused. The latter was arrested in September this year for supplying drugs to others.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here in June this year.

The NCB has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Both are however, now out on bail. The NCB had also arrested some staff members of Rajput under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.