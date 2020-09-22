New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Monday actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi. They were quizzed for more than five hours in a drugs related case. Jaya Saha was questioned for over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities. The official said that the agency has asked Saha to appear before it once again on Tuesday.

Shruti Modi was questioned about drug usage by Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was earlier arrested by the agency. The official said that Shruti was also asked about her alleged chat with Rhea, where they are seen discussing providing drugs to Sushant. The NCB also questioned Shruti on whether she was aware of drug use by Sushant and Rhea and since when.

Earlier Shruti was questioned September 16 by NCB. However, her questioning remained incomplete after a member of the SIT tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of more than 18 people in connection with the Sushant death case.

Rhea, her brother Showik have been arrested. So have been Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others.

The NCB will move a Special Court to seek a day’s custody for Showik and Dipesh Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case.

The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore. Besides the CBI and the ED, the NCB is the third agency to probe into the case.

Sushant was found hanging in at Mont Blanc apartment in Bandra, June 14.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of Sushant, official sources said. The agency is set to summon them this week for questioning.