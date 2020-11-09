Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday raided the home of Hindi film actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai. NCB’s raid is going on at different locations of the actor. According to NCB sources, the driver of Arjun Rampal has been taken into custody.

NCB is investigating in drugs racket linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella was arrested.

Yesterday NCB arrested film producer Feroz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed in drugs connection case. Along with this, NCB has also sent summons to Feroz Nadiadwala. Earlier in the raid, the NCB team had recovered drugs from Feroze’s house.

According to the information, 10 grams of ganja, three mobile phones have been recovered in the NCB’s search operation at Feroz’s house. The NCB Mumbai team raided 5 locations in Mumbai under the leadership of NCB’s zonal director Sameer Bankhede.

The central probe agency had arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the drug case.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others in connection with the drugs case. While Rhea, the main accused in SSR death case, is out on bail, her brother and the above-mentioned people are still in judicial custody.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead June 14 at his Bandra flat.