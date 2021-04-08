Cuttack: The medical company of NCC ‘adopted’ the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital here Wednesday.

There are a number of statutes of freedom fighters and leaders dotted across the city. Some of them are in dilapidated condition, bearing testimony to how apathetic the local administration is towards their maintenance.

In order to save the statue from being spoiled or getting damaged, the medical company of the NCC ‘adopted’ it and will take care of the statue and its surrounding areas.

The NCC unit’s subedars Padma Bahadur Gurung, G P Pal and Brahma Pal along with 40 cadets from Stewart School accompanied by their teacher and NCC officer Soumya Ranjan Panda carried out a drive to clean the statue and the ground where it is located.