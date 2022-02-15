Cuttack: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group Head Quarters here established a 0.22mm Indoor Simulator Room in Old Sectt complex, in a bid to provide quality training to the budding cadets.

The simulator was inaugurated by Commodore Somen Banerjee, Deputy Director General of NCC Odisha Dte, in presence of NCC Cuttack Group Commander Colonel Rajinish Kapoor, Lt Col Umesh Marwaha, OC 4 O CTC, PI Staff, CTO and NCC Cadets of St Xaviers School.

The indoor Simulator will train the cadets on various aspects of holding, aiming and trigger operation of 0.22mm rifles in indoor conditions before going to ranges for actual firing.

The team imparting training has been trained at Simulator Design and Development Centre at Military College of EME, Secunderabad.

A total of six simulators have been established by NCC Directorate Odisha at various locations across the state.

PNN