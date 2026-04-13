Bhubaneswar: Thousands of aspirants from Odisha have raised concerns over the allotment of examination centres for the NCET (National Common Entrance Test), conducted by the National Testing Agency for the four-year Integrated BEd programme. The examination is scheduled for April 17 and 18.

However, despite opting for preferred cities within Odisha during the application process, many candidates have reportedly been allotted centres outside the state, including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

According to students, the city intimation slip was released April 9, while admit cards are expected to be issued April 13.

With limited time left, candidates are expressing anxiety over travel arrangements, as train tickets are largely unavailable and bus connectivity to several locations remains inadequate.

Many aspirants have stated that reaching distant centres on such short notice is extremely challenging, leading to heightened stress.

Some candidates have even indicated that they may be forced to skip the examination due to logistical constraints.

The issue has triggered widespread dissatisfaction among students, who are demanding immediate intervention.

They have appealed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address the situation by either reallocating centres within Odisha or rescheduling the examination to ensure a fair opportunity for all candidates.