Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Tuesday the resolution plan presented by Jalan Kalrock Consortium for the bankrupt Jet Airways. The airline company had suspended operations in April 2019. Jet Airways has been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years.

In October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK’s Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

In June 2019, NCLT admitted the insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by the lenders’ consortium led by the State Bank of India.

However, sources said the matter about Jet being given its historic routes remains unresolved and more talks are needed to determine its domestic and international routes. After being suspended in April 2019, Jet Airways’s slots were allocated to other airlines.

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium has proposed to repay banks, financial institutions and employees Rs 1,200 crore over next five years. The consortium has also said it will establish Jet Airways as a full service airline with 30 aircraft.

In April 2019, Jet Airways was forced to ground all flights as the company was crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals. At that time it operated a fleet of more than 120 planes serving dozens of domestic destinations. Jet Airways also operated to and fro flights to international destinations like Singapore, London and Dubai.