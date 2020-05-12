Kendrapara: Fishermen in Mahakalapara and Rajnagar blocks in the district are a worried lot nowadays as their dry fish trade has been severely hit due to the countrywide lockdown, a report said.

Fishermen are panicky about losing their livelihood as dry fish business has come to a grinding halt due to the lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.

Reports said catching fish from rivers and water bodies, and the allied dry fish business are the main livelihood options for people in Mahakalapara and Rajnagar blocks.

Over 20,000 fishermen in these two blocks earn over Rs 5 crore per annum by transporting 25,000 tonnes of dry fish to various parts of the country. They have already spent their earnings and savings too and, now borrowing from others to meet their family expenses.

However, after lockdown was announced in the country they have failed to transport fish and dry fish to various parts of the country. This has pushed them into distress as they ponder over the means to meet the expenses of their families if the lockdown is extended beyond May 17.

They apprehend if the lockdown is not withdrawn before the coming rainy season, then their life and livelihood will be at stake.

A fisherman Samarendra Mandal of Kharinasi village said that the fear of getting infected due to coronavirus has destroyed their livelihood. He added that the fishermen of seaside villages of Kharinasi, Batighara, Pitaspatha, Kansar Badadandua, Petachhela, Jambu and Ramnagar earn their living by catching fish and from preparing dry fish.

They are preparing dry fish but have failed to transport them to other states due to lockdown in the country. They fear if rain occurs then they will lose all their dry fish stocks as it will get infested by bacteria and insects.

Bikram Behera, a trader at Kendrapara dry fish mandi, said that fishermen prepare dry fish and transport them to various locations in the country for sale. However, due to non-plying of vehicles due to lockdown they have failed to collect dry fish from fishermen and transport them to various parts of the country for sale.

However, as a matter of relief, the state government has allowed plying of vehicles for 11 hours from May 4 for which he has been able to collect some stocks from the fishermen. He demanded that the state government should intervene and take steps to protect the lives and livelihood of the poor fishermen.

When contacted, Mamata Mohapatra, district fishery officer said that dry fish traders should take steps to transport their stocks as the state government has allowed plying of vehicles carrying food stocks.

