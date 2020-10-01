New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written afresh to the Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, seeking an explanation over the hasty cremation of the 19-year-old Hathras gangrape victim by the UP police.

“The Commission has now written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh seeking an explanation on the urgency to cremate the body of the victim in the middle of the night that too in the absence of her family. NCW has asked the administration to send a reply on the same at the earliest,” a statement from the commission said.

“The Commission also came across a disturbing report on police officials cremating her body in the middle of the night without the permission and presence of her family members. It has been reported that the victim’s body was cremated at 2:30 a.m. by the police without the presence of any family member,” it said.

The victim’s family had reportedly appealed to the District Magistrate for taking her body home for performing the last rites, however the police went ahead with the cremation while most of her family members were away, the NCW chairperson said.

The NCW added that it is shocked at the brutal gangrape of the victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh who died in Delhi after fighting for her life for two weeks. The incident underlines the grim state of women in the society.

NCW had taken suo motu notice of the gangrape incident and an Action Taken Report was received from the Uttar Pradesh Police on the same day.

