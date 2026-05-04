Guwahati: The ruling NDA is set to form the government in Assam for the third time in a row after securing majority with the alliance winning 77 seats, more than the halfway mark of 68 in the 126-member assembly, on Monday as the counting progresses in the state, according to the EC data.

While the BJP won 65 seats till 7 pm, its allies — the Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) bagged seven and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured five.

The BJP, AGP and BPF were leading in 17, five and three seats, respectively.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading by a formidable 89,434 votes over his nearest rival Bidisha Neog of the Congress in Jalukbari constituency.

In the opposition camp, Congress won seven seats and was leading in 12, while the AIUDF, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress bagged one seat each.

In a major blow to the Congress, its state president Gaurav Gogoi lost in Jorhat to veteran politician and sitting BJP MLA Hitendranath Goswami by 23,181 votes.

Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held April 9.