New Delhi: Seventeen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal. This is in view of the approaching cyclone ‘Amphan’, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said Sunday. SN Pradhan said in a video message that the federal contingency force is ‘watching the situation closely from the headquarters’. It is also monitoring the movement of cyclone ‘Amphan’

Added pressure

“We are in touch with state governments, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and all stakeholder agencies,” Pradhan said. Cyclone ‘Amphan’ can bring added pressure to the administrations of West Bengal and Odisha.

Cyclone ‘Amphan’, according to an IMD report early Sunday, is developing into a severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. It can become severe cyclonic storm potentially in the next 24 hours.

“The trajectory is mostly towards West Bengal, Sagar Islands and probably towards Bangladesh. However, we have to watch the trajectory very closely. NDRF has deployed the teams well in advance. The NDRF teams are either deployed or moving towards their respective destinations,” Pradhan informed.

Total teams deployed

Pradhan said seven teams of the force have been deployed in West Bengal. These teams are in six districts – South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly. Similarly, in Odisha, 10 teams have been deployed in seven districts. They are Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

One team of NDRF consists of around 45 personnel. Most of these teams have already been deployed. The personnel are either conducting awareness drives or implementing preparatory measures.

Movement of cyclone ‘Amphan’

Cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) is moving over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It has been turning north-northwestwards with a speed of six kmph over the past six hours. This was disclosed by the Union Home Ministry said Sunday.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high speed winds and tidal waves, are expected in the region due to Cyclone ‘Amphan’.

Agencies