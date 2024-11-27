Jajpur: Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar-based plant, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), in Jajpur district has unveiled plans to expand its annual production capacity from 1 million tonne to 9.5 million tonne. The expansion prioritises sustainability and environmental pollution control by integrating advanced technologies into the production process, a company official said.

Located at Duburi in Jajpur district, the plant’s expansion project will set a new benchmark in water usage for the steel industry. The official said water consumption is set to decrease to an estimated 2.66 cubic metres per tonne of crude steel (tcs) post-expansion, a 1.84 per cent reduction, which is among the lowest in the industry. “Key components of the project include a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system and a rainwater harvesting initiative,” he added.

The expansion will result in a tenfold increase in production capacity with water usage rising proportionately from 400 cubic metres per hour to 4,600 cubic metres per hour. To prevent water loss through evaporation and leaks, the company plans to implement standalone measures.

“Advanced water conservation systems will ensure efficient utilisation, while the plant will source additional water from nearby resources to support the expanded capacity,” the official added.

He said the emphasis is on minimising environmental impact, guided by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) directives. “Enhanced rainwater harvesting and improved recycling processes will mitigate the need for surface water discharge,” he said adding that the project does not rely on groundwater extraction.

NINL is investing in cutting-edge water recycling and reuse technologies to maximise efficiency in resource use. These measures align with Tata Steel’s commitment to responsible natural resource usage and contribute to achieving its net-zero target by 2045.

“This expansion underscores NINL’s dedication to reducing its environmental footprint while optimizing resource management,” the official said.

PNN