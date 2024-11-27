Chhatrapur: In response to the nationwide protests by the farmers and labourers of different unions including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh, the Ganjam district committees of various labour and farmers’ unions staged a protest Tuesday, the Indian ‘Constitution Day’.

They demonstrated in front of the Ganjam Collectorate here against the ‘anti-farmers’ and workers’ policy’ formulated by the BJP-led NDA government. Hundreds of farmers and workers from various parts of the district joined the protests.

The protesters handed over a 20-point demand letter addressed to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to officials. Among the demands was the abolition of the new Labour Code and to provide pension and social security to unorganised labourers. They also demanded stringent action against those involved in illegal mining and felling of trees leading to deforestation.

The protesters started their rally from the local bus stand and reached the office of the Ganjam district collector where they gathered before handing over the letter.

PNN