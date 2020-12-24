Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jiyo, and she posted a funny video to share the news with fans.

Neetu, who just recovered from COVID-19, posted the boomerang video on Instagram. In the video, she is seen getting her hair and make-up done while she gorging away.

“Last day with my #JJJ squad who have become family, will miss them @raj_a_mehta@heemadattani @sheetal_f_khan@ali_hussain_244 @pintusingh.rani63@dimplegurnani @dharmamovies #Jug Jug Jiyo,” Neetu captioned the clip.

The film, directed by Raj Mehta, also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul.