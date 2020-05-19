Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Singh shared a family photograph featuring her late husband Rishi Kapoor, along with son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara.

Neetu took to Instagram in the wee hours of Monday, where she shared the nostalgic snapshot, where the family strikes a smiling pose for the camera.

“How I wish this picture could remain complete as is,” wrote an emotional Neetu.

Recently, Riddhima had treated fans with yet another classic photograph featuring the entire Kapoor family.

The black and white throwback image featured Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among many others.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.