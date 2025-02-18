Bhubaneswar: The post-mortem of the Nepali student who died at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University will be conducted Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, a source said.

The source added that the procedure will take place between 8am and 9am, following the arrival of the student’s family.

Meanwhile, two security guards have reportedly been detained after allegations of assaulting students on the KIIT campus. Infocity police took the security personnel into custody after a complaint was filed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The incident gained widespread attention after a video of the altercation went viral on social media. However, OrissaPOST could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Comments from KIIT authorities and police officials could not be obtained.

It can be mentioned here that a 20-year-old Nepali student at KIIT allegedly died by suic*de in her hostel. The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year BTech student.

Lamsal’s cousin filed a complaint at the Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that she hanged herself in her hostel room Sunday. He claimed that a boy student at the university had been blackmailing his sister, which he believed led to her suic*de. Later in the day, police arrested Advik Srivastava, identified as Lamsal’s “ex-boyfriend.”

The student’s death led to tension on campus. As the situation escalated, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at Cuttack railway station without making any arrangements for their travel.

Some students claimed, “We had no food, water, or money to purchase train tickets.”

Many students boarded the Puri-Patna Express train in a general compartment, unable to secure reservations, they said.

However, the intervention of Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offered some relief to the distressed students.

Later in the day, KIIT appealed, “We urge all our Nepali students who have left or are considering leaving the campus to return and resume their classes.”

PNN & Agencies