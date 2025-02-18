Bhubaneswar: Members of the Utkal Students Association submitted a demand letter to Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain Monday, seeking the cancellation of KIIT University’s license following the death of a Nepali student.

The student’s death has sparked controversy, leading to protests and demands for accountability from the university administration. The union members urged the government to take strict action and ensure justice for the deceased.

Utkal Students Association president Soumyaranjan Samal said it was unfortunate that only Nepali students were targeted and asked to leave the college. He demanded that the government take action and cancel the university’s license.

It can be mentioned here that a 20-year-old Nepali student at KIIT allegedly died by suic*de in her hostel. The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year BTech student.

Lamsal’s cousin filed a complaint at the Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that she hanged herself in her hostel room Sunday. He claimed that a boy student at the university had been blackmailing his sister, which he believed led to her suic*de. Later in the day, police arrested Advik Srivastava, identified as Lamsal’s “ex-boyfriend.”

The student’s death led to tension on campus. As the situation escalated, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at Cuttack railway station without making any arrangements for their travel.

Some students claimed, “We had no food, water, or money to purchase train tickets.”

Many students boarded the Puri-Patna Express train in a general compartment, unable to secure reservations, they said.

However, the intervention of Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offered some relief to the distressed students.

Later in the day, KIIT through its X handle appealed, “We urge all our Nepali students who have left or are considering leaving the campus to return and resume their classes.”

In a video that went viral on X, a scene appears to show a railway station where police officers are seen speaking with students. The Twitter user @Sushant_np claimed, “IRO officials and police are approaching them—intimidating them while also offering money.” However, OrissaPOST could not verify the authenticity of the video.

In another video, the founder of KIIT Achyuta Samanta can be seen talking to the students. However, OrissaPOST couldn’t verify the original date on which the video was filmed.

