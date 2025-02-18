Bhubaneswar: Days after the death of a Nepali student at KIIT University, new allegations have surfaced, with a viral audio clip claiming that “local goons assaulted students in the hostel following the protests”.

However, OrissaPOST could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

In the recording, an alleged KIIT student, speaking to a relative, described the sequence of events. He recounts that protests took place in front of Campus 6 in the morning following the death of a 20-year-old Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal who allegedly died by suic*de in her hostel at the university. The deceased’s brother claimed that a boy student at the university had been blackmailing his sister, which he believed led to her suic*de.

According to the recording, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta arrived at 6 o’clock to address the protesting students. Samanta allegedly asked the students to come inside, assuring them that discussions would take place.

The student further claimed that one protester told Samanta that discussions had already taken place overnight and demanded the deceased girl’s laptop, evidence and a copy of the FIR.

Samanta allegedly dismissed the incident as “normal” and something that “keeps happening in universities.”

According to the viral audio, tensions escalated, leading to a scuffle in which Samanta fell to the ground. The student alleged that after the fall, Samanta told the students, “I will show you now what I can do.”

“Later, Samanta went inside, and a lathi charge began. All the students were sent to their hostels. After an hour, local goons arrived—around 50 to 60 in number. There were 10 to 15 goons on every floor of the hostel. They entered every room, checked students’ mobile phones, and forced them to delete photos and videos. Then, they gave us five minutes to leave. They were beating us,” the student told his relative.

In the viral audio, he can further be heard saying that they were then taken by bus to railway stations in Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar. He further added that notice was reportedly issued, demanding that the concerned students vacate the hostel.

KIIT University has yet to respond to these allegations.

Mentionably, a viral video posted by Mr. Ny on X shows “security staff beating students and evicting them from their hostels.” However, OrissaPOST could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Security staff brutally beating innocent students and throwing them out of there hostels by force. Justbecause they protested against the authority/system of KIIT.They were for forcefully taken to the railway station without any tickets,food or anything.#JusticeForPrakritilamsal pic.twitter.com/jsBAU6pLId — Mr.NY🔫😼 (@Amx0926) February 17, 2025

PNN