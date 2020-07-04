Dabugaon: In a grueling act of horror, a youth killed his uncle of Revenueguda area under Dabugaon block in Nabarangpur district by battering him with a baton Friday evening.

The deceased, known to be Gaurachandra Gouda (50), was said to have frequent altercations with his wife Budu Gouda. Gouda was working as a cook at a camp near Dabugaon.

According to sources, the deceased’s wife Budu and her nephew Lucky had gone to see Gaurachandra Friday morning. On reaching there, Gaurachandra and Lucky entered into a heated argument. This triggered the nephew, Lucky, who unable to control his anger, got into a fist fight with his maternal uncle leaving him injured.

On seeing his condition, Budu and Lucky took him to the nearest public health centre (PHC) in Dabugaon for first-aid.

After returning from the PHC Lucky and Gaurachandra entered into an altercation again following which the accused severely beat him with a baton to death.

As the victim’s condition became critical, he was then rushed to Dabugaon PHC again, where doctor advised to shift him to Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

However, Gaurachandra was not taken to the hospital and brought home instead, where he breathed his last.

Acting on a FIR lodged by the deceased’s daughter Sanju Gouda, Dabugaon police filed a case (No.-130/20) and sent the body for postmortem. On the other hand, police have arrested Lucky and started further investigations into the matter.

PNN