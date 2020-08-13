Mumbai: The most awaited film Sadak 2’s trailer was released Wednesday.

Enraged fans set a record by making the trailer receive over 4.2 million dislikes on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

Many netizens are upset over Mahesh Bhatt’s alleged links with Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who has been charged in an FIR by the late actor’s father KK Singh with abetment to suicide among other allegations.

Another reason for the mass outrage is the alleged nepotism and favouritism which are being considered as two important phenomena that forced Sushant to take his own life.

Fans trolled the video as soon as it was launched. Memes celebrating the same flooded Twitter and Facebook throughout the day.

The film features Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Sushant’s fans headed to YouTube to express their displeasure with the movie. The film is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak and will premiere 28 August 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Notably, in July, ‘Nepometer’, an app created by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, had rated Sadak 2 as 98 percent nepotistic. Fans of the late actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few weeks urging everyone to boycott Sadak 2.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans brutally troll Sadak 2 trailer