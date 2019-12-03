Mumbai: Ananya Pandey is busy in promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Admitting this, Ananya shared a picture on Instagram in yellow high slit dress and captioned it, “Unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season for Dance Plus 5 #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember #4DaysToGo.” This reference to Mangoes didn’t go down too well with netizens who trolled the actress in the comments.

Here how netizens react

Unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season 😝🥭 🤞🏻 for Dance Plus 5 #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember #4DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/stpuFrNovv — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 2, 2019

Your face looks like a mango pic.twitter.com/47wOfYYXVS — ऋषि™ 🇮🇳 (@reshoe_) December 2, 2019

I’m begging you. Plz delete this and upload again with a good caption. Google ki help lelo madam ji. — चैंडलर बिंग (@HRyanviChandler) December 2, 2019

Bina caption ke pic dalogi to bhi tumko koi kuch nahi bolega. Rehem karo — Dҽρυƚყ (@JhoothaChal) December 2, 2019

Caption is not necessity for you. — Sean_india_wale (@kya_kaam_hai) December 3, 2019

Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 90s film. Last night, Ananya, Bhumi and Kartik were promoting their film on the sets of a dance reality show. Songs of Pati Patni Aur Woh like Dheeme Dheeme, Dilbara, Akhiyon se Goli Mare and are a rage now and fans love it. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-anticipated comedy entertainer also stars Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres December 6.