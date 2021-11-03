The festival of Dhanteras is here. This day is considered as the day of shopping. Actually, shopping on this day is considered very auspicious. On this day people also buy gold, silver, utensils and many other things. According to religious beliefs, it is said that if shopping is done on this day, wealth and prosperity persists.

Therefore, huge crowd is seen in the markets on this day. But in the midst of shopping, do you know what things we should not buy on this day, because doing so is considered inauspicious.

Perhaps you do not know about this, so let us tell you what things should not be bought on the day of Dhanteras.

Glass materials: It is considered very inauspicious to buy glass or glassware on this day. Glass is related to the planet Rahu, hence it is forbidden to buy glass on this day.

Sharp things: It is believed that sharp things should not be bought on the day of Dhanteras. This includes things like knives, scissors, and swords among other things. Things which have a sharp edge, that is, sharp, then they should not be bought on the day of Dhanteras.

Iron things: It is also considered inauspicious to buy things made of iron on the day of Dhanteras. According to astrology, if a person brings iron articles, such as nails, iron sticks, etc., anything made of iron in the house, then the inauspicious shadow of Rahu can fall on that family.

Avoid dark things: One should avoid buying black things on the day of Dhanteras. For example, black clothes, black shoes, coal etc. It is not considered auspicious to bring these things in the house on the day of Dhanteras. Therefore, the purchase of such things should be avoided.