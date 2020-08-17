Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday asked the officials concerned to complete Ekamra Kshetra project for peripheral development of Shree Lingaraj temple shrine here within a year.

A detailed presentation was made before the Chief Minister on the project. Considering the importance of the project, he directed the officials to complete various developmental works that include beautification of Bindu Sagar, provision of substantial space and facilities for devotees, establishment of orientation centre, parking, food plaza, Bhajana Mandap among others within a year. The project will be come up on an area of 66 acres across the temple.

Patnaik said that the project is another significant step after Puri Srimandir Heritage Project under 5T programme. He directed the officials to take steps to include festivals such as Maha Shivaratri, Ashokastami, Rath Yatra and Sitala Sasthi in the national calendar of festivals.

Now, roughly 10,000 to 15,000 devotees are gathered in front of the temple during Shivaratri to witness Mahadeepa. However, more than two lakh people can congregate at Lingaraj temple after the new plan is executed.

It will also be helpful in managing pilgrims during the Ashokastami Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu.

As huge number of kanwariyas are visiting the shrine to pour water on the Lord during the month of Shravan, Naveen asked to make necessary arrangements in the plan for them.

The Chief Minister also proposed to work out plans to accord UNESCO recognition for heritage city of Bhubaneswar.

Among others, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian attended the meeting.