Jajpur: Newly established Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Jajpur will commence MBBS course from this academic session following approval from the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“Happy to share that 50 MBBS seats have been approved by National Medical Commission (NMC), MARB, New Delhi for the academic year 2024-25 for the new government MCH at Jajpur,” Health and Family Welfare Department posted on X Thursday.

Happy to share that

50 MBBS seats have been approved by National Medical Commission, MARB, New Delhi for the Academic Year 2024-25 for the new Government MCH at Jajpur. #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/CuU44CBcnj — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 18, 2024



The Letter of Permission (LoP) has been issued by the NMC, making it the 12th government MCH in the state and the first to start operations this year.

Dean and principal of the medical college Sitaram Mahapatro told PTI that the institute was ready to welcome the inaugural batch of MBBS students.

The state government has already recruited 120 faculty members, including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, senior residents and tutors for the medical college and hospital. Additional nursing and support staff are also in place.

Out of the 50 MBBS seats, seven will be filled through the All India Quota, while the remaining 47 will be admitted via the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), according to the dean.

The medical college has begun functioning from its new campus, utilising the existing 420-bed district headquarters hospital as a teaching facility. Construction of a new 500-bed hospital on the campus is nearing completion, Mahapatro said.

“We initially applied for 100 MBBS seats, but the NMC has approved 50. We have requested the commission to consider increasing the seat allocation to 100 for this academic year,” Mahapatro added.

The medical college and hospital has been constructed at a cost of Rs 526.21 crore on a 46-acre campus.

PTI