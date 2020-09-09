Bhubaneswar: The state government Tuesday notified rules for settlement of government lands available in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

As per the government Rules of Business, general control over government land lying within the BMC area and leasing and transferring of sites in new capital is the subject matter of General Administration department.

Accordingly, GA &PG Department was allotting government land within BMC area for different purposes under the provisions of the Government Grants Act, 1895. However, the Centre has repealed the Government Grants Act, 1895.

Therefore, the state government has brought the rules making amendment to the Odisha Government Land Settlement Rules (OGLS), Rules 1983 by inserting a separate schedule for allotment of lands within the BMC limits.

The new rules will be applicable for leasing or transfer of government land in the Capital city for various purposes in public interests.

As per the new rules, land can be allotted to state departments, Union government agencies, PSUs, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and cooperative societies.

A committee led by Chief Secretary will be constituted to consider and recommend allotment of land to the state government. The director of estates has been authorised to scrutinise the applications, eligibility criteria and verify the land use plan. Any allotment of land will subject to payment of premium provided that government may exempt or reduce the fee.

In addition to the premium, the lessee will have to pay annual ground rent for the land as decided by the government from time to time.

In case the land is allotted to any department, the government will not charge any price for that.

The land allotted in favour of a department of the Union government or in favour of a department of the state government will be recorded in the departmental khata.

After conversion of leasehold residential plots to freehold status, the Record-of Rights (RoR) will be corrected in Sthitiban or Raiyati status while the land allotted for residential purposes shall be recorded as Gharabari.

The director of Estates, after obtaining government approval, can impose penalty and also resume the land if the lessee has used it for any purpose other than the one for which it was given for.

If the land has been kept unutilised for a period exceeding three years from the date of allotment, the government can also revoke the settlement. In case the lessee violates the terms and conditions of the lease, the government will cancel the allotment.