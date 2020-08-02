Patna: Bihar police is looking for Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani. However, so far Bihar police has failed to locate Pithani. The police wants to record his statement regarding the alleged death by suicide by Sushant Singh Rajput. This information was given by a police officer, Sunday.

Police looking for Pithani

Pithani is a creative content manager and he shared the same Bandra apartment where Rajput lived and allegedly committed suicide June 14. Efforts to contact Pithani have been futile. He has not come forward before the police. Notice will be served if he does not appear, IG, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh said.

Pithani’s allegations

Pithani had sent an email to Mumbai police two days ago. He had made some startling allegations in the mail. He said that he was being pressured by Rajput’s family to record a statement against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. He also said that he shared a professional relationship with the late actor.

Meanwhile Singh said that IPS officer Vinay Tiwary, who is posted as City SP (Central) Patna, has already left for Mumbai. He will lead the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had Saturday said, if needed, an IPS officer would be sent to Mumbai.

Rhea goes missing

Pandey had also said that Bihar police team had failed to locate Rhea. She has been accused by Rajput’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide. Rajput’s has also accused Rhea of wrongful confinement of the actor. He also alleged that she had withdrawn Rs 15 crore from one of Rajput’s bank accounts. She had forced him to undergo treatment for mental illness without keeping his family informed.

Several political leaders including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi have alleged that Mumbai police are not cooperating with their Patna counterparts. The Bihar police team is in Mumbai to probe into the actor’s death.

