Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, Sushil Kumar Lohani, Friday addressed the media and said that the new voter list will be out by January 15.

The CEO said, “We have launched a special drive to revise the electoral rolls for the voters of Odisha. We are now inviting applications for deletion, inclusion and revision of names and other data in the voter list. The exercise will continue in the state till December 15 and people should use take advantage of this drive,” he said.

According to the official, anyone who is all set to complete 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021 is eligible to exercise the franchise and must enroll his/her name for voter ID by filing Form-6 for inclusion of names in the voter list.

Others who either want to add their names, delete their names or make changes to their entries on their voter card can also use the time to do the same during the special drive undertaken by the office of the CEO. Those willing to make some corrections in the entries have been asked to use Form 8 while those seeking to delete their names can opt for Form-7, the office said.

The office of the CEO, in a statement, said that the application process for the services have been made both offline and online.

Those seeking to change the information on their voter ID cards can approach the booth level workers like anganwadi workers, school teachers and others for application through offline mode and submit their application with required documents. In the online mode, the applicants can use the website-www.nvsp.in for making the application online.

The CEO office said that a special drive would start December 5 whereby the voters can check the voter list at booth levels and in case of any discrepancies they can apply for corrections. Applications are likely to be scrutinised by the CEO office from December 15 onwards.