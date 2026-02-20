Rayagada: In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn baby boy was found abandoned Thursday behind Rayagada College in Godavarish Nagar, Rayagada district.

Locals said the infant may have been left shortly after birth, while others offered different theories. Residents alerted police early Thursday morning after discovering the body.

Rayagada Town Police recovered the newborn and launched an investigation. Authorities said the probe would determine who left the baby and why.